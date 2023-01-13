Shimla: In a major administrative reshuffle, the state government has transferred as many as 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and nine Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Official notification of transfer orders has been issued by the state government on Sunday evening.

2016-batch IAS Priyatu Mandal has been transferred to the post of Secretary (Rural Development and Panchayati Raj). He will also continue to hold the charge of the post of Divisional Commissioner, Shimla Division.

Commissioner, Dharamshala Municipal Corporation Pradeep Kumar Thakur has been transferred to the post of Director, Department of Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, Minorities and Specially Abled. He will also be holding the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, HP Minorities Finance and Development Corporation, Shimla.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Development-cum-Project Director (DRDA), Bilaspur Anurag Chander will be the new Commissioner, Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. He will also be holding the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer-cum-Managing Director, Dharamshala Smart City Ltd.

ADC, DRDA, Una Dr Amit Kumar has been transferred to the post of Director, Personnel and Finance and ADC, DRDA Mandi Jatin Lal as Managing Director, HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, Shimla. He will also be holding an additional charge of the post of Managing Director, HP Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation.

ADC, DRDA, Kangra at Dharamshala Gandharva Rathore as Settlement Officer, Kangra Division at Dharmendra. He has been replaced by SDO Theog Saurabh Jassal who has been transferred to the post of ADC, DRDA, Kangra.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Civil, Una Nidhi Patel will be the new ADC, DRDA Bilaspur while SDO (Civil) Nalagarh, Solan Mahendra Pal Gujar will be the new ADC, DRDA, Mandi.

2020-batch IAS Divyanshu Singal, Om Kant Thakur, Abhishek Kumar Garg and Gursimar Singh has been transferred to the post of SDO (Civil) at Nalagarh, Karsog, Bilaspur and Nurpur respectively.

The state government has also transferred as many as nine HPAS officers.

2005-batch HPAS Ghanshyam Chand has been transferred to the post of Director, Elementary Education, Virender Sharma as Secretary, State Food Commission, Dr (Maj. Retd) Vishal Sharma as Additional Director, Medical Education and Research, Vivek Mahajan as Executive Director, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Anil Kumar Bhardwaj as Assistant Commissioner (Protocol), Parwanoo, Rameshwar Dass as Assistant Settlement Officer, Arki, Solan, Krishan Kumar Sharma as SDO, Jogindernagar, Aprajita Chandel as SDO, Nadaun and Gunjeet Singh Cheema as SDO, Paonta Sahib, Sirmour.