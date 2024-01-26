Shimla – In a fervent display of dissent, apple growers in Himachal Pradesh took to the streets, rallying against what they perceive as a betrayal by the Central Government. The demonstration, organized by the Apple Growers Association, focused on the alleged slashing of grants to farmers and the preferential treatment accorded to corporate interests.

The rally, which began in Narkanda and culminated at the Shimla Secretariat, was part of the larger movement orchestrated by the United Kisan Morcha. The Apple Growers Association, a key player in the agricultural sector, echoed the sentiments of discontent prevalent among various farming communities.

Central to the grievances aired by the fruit growers is the claim that the agreements brokered between the Central Government and the United Kisan Morcha, following the movement, have been blatantly disregarded. Despite the government’s repeal of three agricultural laws, concerns persist that similar policies are being reintroduced through alternative means.

“The promises made to the agricultural community have been broken, and the repercussions are severe,” stated a representative of the Apple Growers Association. “We are witnessing a significant reduction in grants for essential inputs like fertilizers and pesticides, while corporate entities receive substantial incentives for setting up Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores.”

The growers allege that the central government is prioritizing corporate interests over the well-being of farmers, leading to an imbalanced distribution of resources. The budget allocated under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) has witnessed a substantial cut, raising further concerns among the farming community.

“The central government’s policies are skewing in favour of corporations, leaving farmers at a distinct disadvantage,” emphasized the association representative. “We demand a fair and equitable distribution of resources to ensure the sustainability of agriculture.”

As tensions escalate, the Apple Growers Association has called for urgent amendments to the relief manual, addressing the losses faced by farmers due to drought conditions. They also advocate for a comprehensive revamp of the crop insurance scheme, asserting that it must be designed to protect the interests of farmers rather than corporate entities.

The spotlight remains firmly on the Central Government as apple growers, alongside other agricultural communities, intensify their protests, demanding accountability and a recalibration of policies to safeguard the livelihoods of those engaged in the farming sector.