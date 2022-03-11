Dharamshala: Day after one tourist and a pilot died in a paragliding accident in Bir Billing, the Kangra district administration has banned paragliding in the district till further orders.

“Keeping in mind the safety of the tourists, orders have been given to meet the parameters of safe paragliding,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal said.

Dr Nipun said that under the orders, the District Tourism Development Officer has been asked to ensure the registration of all paragliding operators and pilots, along with registration, it will be necessary to make arrangements for giving unique codes.

He said that testing and certification of paragliding equipment has been made mandatory by the technical committee under HP Aero Sports Rules. Orders have been given to the sub-divisional officers to constitute a local technical and regulatory committee with the concurrence of the Paragliding Association, the said committee will monitor suitable weather and other safety arrangements regarding paragliding.

Jindal said that the concerned Sub-Divisional Officers have been ordered to make proper arrangements for checking the license of pilot and paragliding at two places and landing at two places so that paragliding without registration can be curbed as well as landing.

DC said that orders have been given to the District Tourism Development Officer to give necessary instructions regarding the provision of a fine for paragliding without a license. Orders have also been given to blacklist such pilots and operators who will violate these orders.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said that the decision to resume paragliding will be considered after 15 days only if the people will follow these orders.