Kangra: One woman has died, at least 12 persons are feared to be trapped while six houses have been swept away due to a landslide triggered by torrential rain in Boh village in Shahpur Sub Division, district Kangra.

The deceased has been identified as Masto Devi. The police and district administration teams have reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra Nipun Jindal has directed the officials of the Revenue Department to complete the relief and rehabilitation work with immediate effect.

The DC has directed all the heads of Departments to be on high alert for the next five days. He has also advised the tourists to postpone their tours for the time being.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in the Shimla district as well. As per a report, one person was injured after a three-storeyed house collapsed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Bhalu village in Chopal Sub Division, district Shimla.

He was rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) Kupvi after which he was referred to a higher medical facility.

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has also been blocked at two places due to landslides.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma said that machinery has been deployed and the road is being cleared. He has advised the people to avoid travelling to these areas until the situation gets normal.

Furthermore, Mandi-Pathankot NH was also blocked due to landslides near Trilokpur, disrupting the vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued throughout the day in various places of the state.

Palampur received 155 mm, the highest in the state. Dharamshala received 119.6 mm rain, Baijnath 105 mm, Narkanda 69 mm, Rohru 56 mm, Manali 55 mm, Dalhousie 48 mm, Kufri 39 mm, Rampur Bushahr 33 mm, Paonta Sahib 30 mm, and Shimla 10.5 mm.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 18. An orange warning has been issued for the lower and middle hills of the state for Tuesday while yellow weather warnings have been issued for the middle and lower hills from July 14 to 16.

State’s Meteorological Department Dr. Manmohan Singh said that heavy rainfall is very likely to continue during the night in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi, Una, Chamba and Kullu districts while light rainfall will continue in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.