In a picturesque display of nature’s artistry, Chanshal, Narkanda, and Hatu Peak, along with other elevated terrains such as Khada Pathar and Churdhar Peak in Shimla district, received light snowfall on Wednesday evening. The MeT Department Shimla predicts the possibility of continued snowfall in these high-altitude areas today.

Meanwhile, in the plains, fog and cold conditions persist across Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in various districts, including Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra (Nurpur), Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib-Dhaula Kuan), and Solan (Baddi-Nalagarh) for the next two mornings. Una and Mandi districts are also under a yellow alert for a cold wave.

Wednesday morning witnessed fog in multiple plain districts, including Solan and Sirmaur, advising caution for morning commuters. However, in the capital city of Shimla, a mix of sunshine and light clouds provided a delightful contrast to the winter conditions elsewhere.

Looking ahead, the weather forecast promises clear skies across all parts of the state from January 18 to 23, offering a temporary break from the winter chill.