The state government has announced a reshuffling of departments for nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and nine Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HAS) officers. The Personnel Department released a notification late Tuesday evening, outlining the new assignments.

One of the key changes involves IAS officer Mansi Sahay, who has been entrusted with the important role of Labor Commissioner and Director of Labour. Additionally, IAS officer Rohan Chand Thakur has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Sandeep Kumar, who currently holds the position of Managing Director, will assume the responsibility of Special Secretary in the Technical Education Department.

In further notable appointments, Shubhakaran has been posted as Executive Director of Himurja, ensuring the effective execution of renewable energy programs.

The Director of Industries, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, will take on the additional responsibility of Director General of Corporation Industries. Pankaj Rai has been relieved from the additional charge of Special Secretary (Planning).

Dr. Amit Kumar has been appointed as the Director of Personnel and Finance in the Electricity Board. Meanwhile, ADC Shimla Shivam Pratap Singh has been reassigned as the Director of Personnel and Finance in the Power Corporation. Abhishek Verma will now serve as ADC Shimla, supporting the district administration with his diverse skill set.

Among the HAS officers, Ashish Kohli, previously the Commissioner of Shimla Municipal Corporation, has been appointed as the Secretary in the Transport Authority. Himis Negi will take on the additional role of Managing Director in the Agricultural Marketing Board, ensuring the effective implementation of agricultural policies. Himis will also hold additional charge of State Project Director, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kissan Yojna.

Bhupendra Attri has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Shimla, an important role in managing urban development and civic affairs.

Other notable appointments include Rajeev Kumar as the Additional Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, Naresh Thakur as the Additional Commissioner of Transport, and Tashi Sandup as the Additional Director in the Health Department, where their skills and expertise will contribute to the efficient functioning of these crucial sectors.

Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj has been posted as the Additional Director of the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration and Management (HIPAA), where he will enhance the institute’s capabilities and training programs. Jyoti Rana will serve as the Additional District Magistrate in Shimla.

Dr. Vikas Sood has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (MILKFED), which plays a vital role in the state’s dairy industry.

These strategic reassignments of experienced and skilled officers are expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the respective departments, leading to improved governance and better service delivery to the citizens of Himachal Pradesh. The government’s proactive approach in optimizing talent and expertise is a testament to their commitment to good governance and administrative excellence.