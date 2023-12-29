Airport Expansion Involves 14 Villages, 8 Panchayats; SDM Shahpur and Kangra Collaborate for Seamless Rehabilitation Process

Dharamshala – In a strategic move to address the impact of the Gaggal Airport expansion in Kangra district, the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has been tasked to prepare a detailed rehabilitation map. The master plan aims to ensure the seamless resettlement of affected families while incorporating all essential facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal, at a recent meeting, emphasized the significance of proactive measures to facilitate the relocation process. Instructions were issued for a joint inspection of the expansion area by the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) of Kangra and Shahpur. This collaborative effort is intended to streamline the rehabilitation process and address the needs of the affected families effectively.

The expansion project encompasses around 22 buildings, including crucial government infrastructure such as roads, drinking water pipelines, and electricity transformers. In response, departmental officers have been directed to formulate alternative plans for these structures to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public services.

Dr. Nipun Jindal highlighted the importance of providing necessary facilities at the rehabilitation sites, encompassing schools, Anganwadi centers, health facilities, veterinary dispensaries, and Panchayat houses within the expansion zone. Reports detailing these elements have been compiled, and relevant departmental officers have been alerted to guarantee a smooth transition for community services.

Post-inspection, HIMUDA has been entrusted with the task of preparing a comprehensive map, taking into account all necessary facilities. The objective is to ensure a well-organized and planned resettlement process for the affected families, maintaining a focus on their welfare.

The expansion project entails the acquisition of land from 14 revenue villages across eight panchayats, including Rachhiyalu, Jugehad, Bhadol, Kayodiya, Bagh, Balla, Barswalkad, Bhedi, Dhugiyari Khas, Gaggal Khas, Jhikli Ichhi, Mugharhad, Sahauda, and Sanaura.

Providing insight into the progress of land evaluation, Dr. Nipun Jindal revealed that the assessment of buildings, fruit plants, trees, and crops for land acquisition is in its final stages. The evaluation process, conducted in collaboration with outsourced agencies and various government departments, ensures transparency and accuracy.

To safeguard the social interests of the community, a comprehensive social survey has been conducted. Dr. Jindal reiterated the commitment to maintaining complete transparency throughout the expansion process, assuring that the welfare of the affected families remains a top priority at every stage of development.