Photo: Dr Vandana

Shimla – In a picturesque turn of events, the upper reaches of the Shimla district were adorned with a gentle blanket of snowfall early this morning, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. Popular locations such as Narkanda, Khadapathar, and Khidki Pass in Chopal witnessed a light snowfall, offering residents and tourists a visual treat.

The weather update revealed that the lower areas of Shimla district also experienced light rain. The combination of snowfall in the higher altitudes and rain in the lower regions created a charming contrast, enhancing the scenic beauty of the region.

The event is expected to attract winter enthusiasts to the region, fostering tourism and providing an economic boost to local businesses. The Meteorological Department has forecasted snowfall and rain until February 5, adding to the anticipation of continued winter enchantment.