Shimla – In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification introducing changes to the rules governing the recruitment of police constables in the state. Under the revised guidelines, the height requirement for all categories has been increased by one inch. This alteration applies to all future recruitments for police constables in Himachal Pradesh.

The latest notification outlines that 1228 posts of police constables will be filled based on the population ratio of the respective districts. The recruitment process will be facilitated through the State Public Service Commission or any equivalent commission. Notably, 30 percent of reservations will be earmarked for women candidates in this recruitment drive, reflecting an increase from the previous 25 percent.

A key change in the recruitment process is the adoption of an online mode for the written examination. The syllabus for the written examination will be set at the 12th-grade level. To ensure accessibility, question papers will be made available in both Hindi and English languages. The Home Department had previously sought objections on these changes, and after due consideration, the revised rules have now been officially notified.

Previously, the height requirements were set at 5.6 feet for men in the general category, 5.4 feet for the reserved category, 5.2 feet for women in the general category, and five feet for women in the reserved category. Now, the eligibility height for all categories has been increased by one inch.

Moreover, this recruitment marks a positive step towards gender inclusivity, as women will now enjoy a 30 percent reservation, up from the previous 25 percent in police recruitments in Himachal Pradesh.

Selected candidates will undergo a comprehensive training program lasting 9 months. Following the basic recruit training course, successful candidates will undergo special commando training at PC Daroh. The Principal of PTC Daroh will conduct a four-week commando course for new recruits aspiring to become special commandos.

The Director General of Police will notify the curriculum and schedule of the training through standing orders. Upon successful completion of the Recruit Training Course and Special Commando Course, candidates will be designated as Special Commando Constables, adding a specialized dimension to their role within the police force.