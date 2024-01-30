Hamirpur – Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs, has launched a scathing critique against the Congress party during his ongoing visit to Himachal Pradesh. In a series of meetings and public engagements today, Thakur did not hold back as he accused the Congress of adopting what he termed a “politics of fear, confusion, and corruption.”

Thakur’s pointed critique centered on the Congress party’s alleged failure to fulfil poll promises made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. “The work of Congress is only to do politics of fear, confusion, and corruption,” Thakur asserted, highlighting the party’s inability to deliver on key assurances, including providing financial aid to women and generating employment for the youth.

He further questioned the Congress-led government in Himachal, challenging them on the fulfilment of their election guarantees. Thakur argued that the BJP government, in contrast, has achieved comprehensive development in the last five years and accused Congress of merely lamenting about financial constraints as a cover for their lack of vision.

Addressing a broader issue of accountability in Indian politics, Thakur raised concerns about the disappearance of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after receiving summons from the Enforcement Directorate. “If the Chief Minister of a state faces serious allegations of corruption and chooses to evade investigation, it raises serious question marks,” Thakur remarked, highlighting the need for a united front against corruption.

The Union Minister did not shy away from bringing up other instances of alleged malfeasance in politics, referencing Lalu Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Thakur pointed to the irony of individuals who initially entered politics advocating for social justice later becoming embroiled in scandals like the fodder scam. He questioned the rationale behind orchestrating protests when under investigation, asking, “If you have nothing to hide, then why fear investigation?”