In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming MLA priority meetings, the state government has announced the release of the fourth instalment of the MLA fund. A sum of Rs 34.29 crore has been allocated for development initiatives across 10 districts within the state.

The funds are earmarked for diverse projects, with a notable allocation of Rs 81.65 lakh for the Mukhyamantri Gram Path Yojana, a critical rural development scheme. Dr. Basu Sood, the Planning Advisor, officiated the release of funds to Deputy Commissioners in various districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti. Tribal districts are set to receive separate funds, reflecting a targeted approach to address specific needs.

In a bid to ensure transparency and responsible utilization of funds, Deputy Commissioners have received explicit instructions to channel the allocated resources solely into approved schemes. To facilitate oversight and track progress, these officials are mandated to submit a monthly progress report to the planning department by the 10th day of each month.

Breaking down the allocations on a district-wise basis, Bilaspur is set to receive Rs 2.10 Crore, Chamba Rs 2.26 Crore, Hamirpur Rs 2.62 Crore, Kangra Rs 7.87 Crore, Kullu Rs 2.10 Crore, Mandi Rs 5.25 Crore, Shimla Rs 4.20 Crore, Sirmaur Rs 2.62 Crore, Solan Rs 2.62 Crore, and Una Rs 2.62 Crore.