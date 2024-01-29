Hamirpur – In a recent turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh Congress finds itself grappling with internal dissent as the party’s working president, MLA Rajendra Rana, openly questions the priorities of the state government. The outspoken MLA, who holds the position of working president within the party, has expressed concerns over the leadership’s decision-making, shedding light on what appears to be a growing rift within the party.

During an informal conversation with journalists at the district headquarters in Hamirpur, Rana voiced his dissatisfaction with the government’s choices, particularly the elevation of leaders to cabinet ranks who did not contest in elections. Without directly naming anyone, he hinted at the frustration among elected MLAs who feel sidelined in various instances within the present government.

This is not the first instance where Rana has questioned the party’s functioning. Just days ago, he brought attention to the delay in releasing MLA funds, and now, he has turned his critique inward, pointing out what he sees as a misalignment of priorities within the party.

The working president emphasized the need for recognizing the efforts of elected MLAs, who, he believes, should take precedence over those who secured cabinet positions without facing electoral challenges. The discontent expressed by Rana highlights a broader sentiment within the party, with grassroots workers reportedly disheartened by the lack of acknowledgement for their contributions.

Rana, who finds himself politically marginalized within his government, stated that the cases of party workers who actively protested against the previous BJP government to bring the Congress to power remain unresolved. Furthermore, he highlighted that grassroots workers, crucial in securing the party’s victory, are still waiting for appointments to boards and corporations.

Responding to questions about a potential ministerial post, Rana remained non-committal, stating that he would consider the decision if such an offer were extended. On the issue of the construction of the Ram temple, he emphasized the need to keep politics out of it, asserting that Ram belongs to everyone.

When pressed about his candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rana insisted that even if offered a ticket, the decision to contest would be determined by the people of Sujanpur, who have elected him as their MLA thrice.

As internal dissent within the Himachal Pradesh Congress becomes more apparent, the party faces the challenging task of managing the grievances of its own members while presenting a united front against external pressures. The coming days may reveal the political dynamics as leaders navigate these internal rifts and work towards presenting a unified image to the public.