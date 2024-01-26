In a heartbreaking incident in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, a couple lost their lives, and their 14-year-old niece sustained injuries in a catastrophic collision between a truck and their car. The tragic incident occurred around midnight on Thursday.

The accident happened on NH 503, precisely at Lower Sunhet along the Beas River Bridge, near the residence of DSP Dehra in Dehra, Kangra. The collision was so intense that the vehicle was shattered into pieces upon impact.

The couple, residents of Gummar village adjacent to Jwalaji, met a tragic end at the scene of the accident. The husband and wife lost their lives on the spot. Meanwhile, their 14-year-old niece, who was also in the car, suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The local authorities and police are investigating the cause of this fatal accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the truck collided forcefully with the car at approximately midnight on Thursday.