Shimla – In a spectacular display of winter’s grace, Himachal Pradesh’s lofty terrains, including the iconic Rohtang Pass, Pangi and the strategic Atal Tunnel, have experienced a light snowfall.

DSP Manali, KD Sharma, confirmed mild snowfall in the Atal Tunnel area, leading authorities to temporarily halt the movement of regular vehicles towards the crucial tunnel. Only four-by-four vehicles were allowed beyond Solanganala, emphasizing the need for caution in the snowy conditions.

The scenic Rohtang Pass, known for its breathtaking views, has also received a fresh layer of snow, turning the landscape into a winter wonderland. The picturesque scenes have attracted both locals and tourists, eager to witness the rare beauty brought by the recent snowfall.

Authorities are advising travellers to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures, particularly in high-altitude regions facing snowfall. The unexpected weather change has not only heightened the cold wave but has also prompted authorities to closely monitor the situation.

The MeT Department has issued a Himachal Weather Update, forecasting the possibility of continued snowfall in many parts of the central and high hills of the state for the next week. Another western disturbance is expected to become active on January 27, extending the likelihood of rain and snowfall until February 1 in key districts such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

Following the mild snowfall, cities and towns are experiencing a spectrum of temperatures. Shimla reported a temperature of 3.4°C, Kalpa records a chilly -2.5°C, while Dharamshala embraces a relatively milder 6.2°C. Una registers 4.8°C, Solan is at 2.2°C, Manali at 2.3°C, and Kangra at 7.0°C. The mercury in Mandi hovers around 4.9°C, Dalhousie at 2.7°C, Narkanda reports -1.2°C, Bharmour stays at 0.8°C, Reckong Peo at 0.3°C, and Seaubag at 4.5°C.