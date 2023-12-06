Solan – Shoolini University has emerged as the leading private university in the QS World Universities Sustainability Rankings 2024. The QS rankings, which evaluate institutions’ commitment to sustainability and assess their social and environmental impact as educational and research centers, have placed Shoolini University at the forefront of private universities in the northern region. Globally, the university has earned the 579th position among both public and private universities, showcasing its dedication to sustainable practices.

In the private university category, Shoolini University finds itself behind BITS Pilani, VIT, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Nevertheless, the achievement underscores the institution’s commitment to sustainability, as reflected in its rankings in specific categories.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla ascribed the university’s notable ranking to its steadfast dedication to sustainability and environmental protection. Expressing optimism, Prof Khosla underscored that this recognition serves as a catalyst, inspiring the institution to redouble its efforts and elevate its performance in the years to come. Furthermore, Prof Khosla conveyed his satisfaction with the rankings, emphasizing the university’s commitment to research and sustainability, aligning seamlessly with the visionary goals set by its founders. He affirmed that these core areas will persist as the university’s top priorities, with an unwavering commitment to enhancing its global standings in the future.

Notably, the absence of any Indian university in the top 200 ranks underscores the exceptional achievement of Shoolini University. The University of Delhi stands out as the most sustainable Indian university in the QS World University Rankings, securing the 220th position globally.

Following Delhi University, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) also feature prominently in the rankings. IIT Bombay secures the 303rd position globally, followed by IIT Madras at 344, IIT Kharagpur at 349, IIT Roorkee at 387, and IIT Delhi at 426. Among private universities, Vellore Institute of Technology (449), BITS Pilani (517), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (576), Shoolini University (579), and SRM Institute (629) are recognized as top performers.