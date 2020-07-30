Shimla: The state Cabinet accorded approval to enhance the financial assistance for education upto two children of the registered beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Now the girl child and boy would get annual financial assistance of Rs. 8,000 and 5,000 respectively instead of Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively from 1st to 8th standard. Similarly, from 9th to 12th standard girl child would get Rs. 11,000 instead of Rs. 10,000 and boys would receive financial assistance of Rs. 8,000 instead of Rs. 6,000.

For graduation the girls would get Rs. 16,000 instead of Rs. 15,000 and boys would receive Rs. 12,000 instead of Rs. 10,000. Similarly, for post-graduation and diploma courses of one year to three years duration, the girls would get Rs. 21,000 instead of Rs. 20,000 and boys would receive Rs.17,000 instead of Rs. 15,000.

For professional courses/ degrees and Ph. D, Research Courses, the girls would get Rs. 36,000 in place of Rs. 35,000 and boys would get financial assistance of Rs. 27,000 per annum in place of Rs. 25,000.

The Cabinet also decided to enhance the financial assistance from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 51,000 for marriage of workers and upto Rs. 51,000 each for the marriage of two children only.

The Cabinet also decided to disburse third instalment of financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to the registered beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.