Solan: Shoolini University and the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, United Kingdom, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote exchange and collaboration among their faculty, administrative staff, and research institutions.

The MOU, signed by Prof. Atul Khosla of Shoolini University and Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor, and President of the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, marks a significant step towards closer cooperation between the two schools.

The agreement outlines plans for both universities to encourage exchanges and teamwork among their teachers, staff, and research teams. It covers aspects such as student exchanges, staff visits for teaching and research, joint research projects, and the organization of joint conferences or events on topics of mutual interest.

Professor Atul Khosla of Shoolini University said, “This partnership has the potential to achieve great things for education and research.”

Professor Chris Day of the University of Newcastle added, “By working together, we can accomplish more and tackle bigger challenges.”

This partnership is all about sharing knowledge and working together to improve learning and research for everyone involved. It provides an opportunity for students and teachers from both institutions to learn from each other and for both universities to have a greater impact through collaborative projects.