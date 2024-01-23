In an impressive display of research excellence, Shoolini University has emerged as a leader by publishing a significant majority of its papers in Q1 journals. This accomplishment not only sets new standards in research but also solidifies the university’s position as a pioneer in generating high-quality and impactful scholarly work.

Shoolini University’s dedication to research is evident in its consistently outstanding Field Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) scores over the last five years. Surpassing the global average of 1.00, the university achieved remarkable scores of 2.13, 1.95, 2.07, 2.27, and 2.06 from 2019 to 2023, respectively, exceeding global standards and outperforming averages in the Asia-Pacific region and India.

The university’s commitment to fostering global collaborations has expanded its network and increased its influence on the world stage. From 2019 to 2023, Shoolini University actively engaged in international collaborative research efforts, with percentages ranging from 57.3% to 69.4%. These collaborations underscore the university’s dedication to addressing global challenges, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and driving innovation through partnerships with researchers worldwide.

Adding to its accolades, Shoolini University achieved the distinction of being ranked No. 1 in India and No. 5 in Asia for Citations per Paper, according to the QS World University Rankings, Asia, 2024. Additionally, it holds the prestigious position of the No. 1 Private University in India, as recognized by both the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and the QS World University Rankings in 2024.

The university’s consistent publication of the majority of its papers in Q1 journals, indicative of research excellence, showcases percentages ranging from 57.1% to 61.4% during the same period. These figures consistently surpassed global, Asia-Pacific, and India averages, highlighting Shoolini University’s unwavering commitment to producing high-quality and impactful research.

As Shoolini University continues to set new benchmarks and secure top positions in global rankings, it is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of research and education worldwide.