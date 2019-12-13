Education plays important role in the development of individual: Dattatraya

Governor presides over Annual Day Function of Baddi International School

Baddi: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that education plays important role in the development of individual and wide opportunities of education helps the society to move forward. He was speaking as a Chief Guest in the Annual Day Function of Baddi International School at Baddi in Solan district, today.

The Governor urged the students to develop the spirit of patriotism and pride for the glorious cultural heritage of the country which was known across the world for its rich civilization. He said

“with the absence of this spirit, the country would not progress”

The Governor urged the youth to gain knowledge about the rich values, culture and traditions of the country.

He called upon the young generation to stay away from drugs in order to progress in life. He encouraged the students to excel in their lives and develop a competitive spirit to be able to make a mark at national and international level in order to bring fame to the state and country.

Underlining the need to educate girl child, he said that girls were excelling in every field and have set up new milestones of achievements.

The Governor also gave away the prizes to the meritorious students on the occasion.

Earlier, Secretary Baddi University Gaurav Ram Jhunjhunwala welcomed the Governor.

Principal, Baddi International School Mein Paul, honoured and welcomed the Governor and detailed about the activities and achievements of the school.