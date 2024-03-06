Solan – In a commendable recognition of outstanding contributions to education and leadership, Professor Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor of Shoolini University, has been appointed as a member of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Society by the Government of India.

The official announcement of Prof Atul Khosla’s nomination was made through a notification by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Prof Atul Khosla, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and JBIMS, Mumbai, brings a unique blend of technical proficiency and management acumen to his academic and professional journey. His nomination falls under the category of Representatives of Universities, Educational Institutions, and Departments of Journalism and Mass Communication. He now joins the esteemed ranks alongside representatives from Bengaluru North University, Symbiosis University, and Benaras Hindu University.

Expressing gratitude, the Chancellor of Shoolini University, Prof P.K. Khosla, thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for acknowledging Prof Atul Khosla’s significant contributions to the education sector. Prof PK Khosla further remarked that this honour not only celebrates Prof Atul Khosla’s achievements but also provides a valuable platform for him to share his global insights and expertise with the IIMC. This, in turn, is expected to further enrich the institute’s legacy in media and communication education.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, established on August 17, 1965, in Delhi, has evolved to include five regional centers across India. Operating as an autonomous society under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, IIMC stands as a beacon of media education, playing a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of communication professionals.