In recognition of academic excellence and research, Prof Sunil Puri, Registrar and Dean Faculty of Science at Shoolini University has been honoured with an honorary fellowship by the Punjab Academy of Sciences. The accolade was presented at the 27th Punjab Science Congress during the valedictory function held at Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

Prof Puri’s acclaimed work in agroforestry and climate impact research has set new benchmarks, making him a luminary in the field of environmental science. The honorary fellowship from the Punjab Academy of Sciences is a testament to his dedication, outstanding contributions, and pioneering efforts in advancing sustainable land management practices.

As a distinguished academician and researcher, Prof Puri has authored 13 books and published 189 papers, showcasing his profound expertise in diverse areas such as stress physiology, land use systems, agroforestry, biofuel, and energy conservation. His research has not only contributed to the academic discourse but has also had practical implications for addressing climate change challenges.

The MSc Agroforestry program initiated by Prof Puri at Haryana Agricultural University stands as a testament to his commitment to education and innovation. His initiatives in education, coupled with his contributions to shaping curricula and teaching methodologies at Shoolini University, have left an indelible mark on the academic landscape.

Beyond the realm of academia, Prof Puri’s influence extends to practical solutions for environmental conservation. His work on biomass production, carbon storage, and species selection under agroforestry practices holds significant promise in mitigating climate change effects and enhancing ecosystem resilience.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof Sunil Puri remarked, “I feel deeply honoured by the recognition from the Punjab Academy of Sciences. Whatever I have accomplished is all because of Shoolini University, and particularly our Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla, whose mentorship has been invaluable. I am truly humbled to follow in his footsteps.”

The Punjab Academy of Sciences, renowned for its commitment to advancing scientific research and education in the region, has conferred its honorary fellowship on a select group of eminent scientists who have made substantial contributions to the fields of Science and Technology. Prof Sunil Puri’s recognition adds another illustrious chapter to the academy’s legacy, symbolizing excellence and leadership in scientific endeavours.