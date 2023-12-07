In a move aimed at transforming healthcare accessibility, the government is set to establish 40 state-of-the-art Urban Health and Wellness Centers (u-HWCs) across the state. The ambitious initiative aims to provide world-class infrastructure, bringing quality essential services directly to the doorsteps of urban residents.

Each u-HWC will be equipped with a specialized team, including a Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife, and Class-IV staff members. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the significance of expanding the Primary Health Care delivery system network in urban areas, ensuring both quality infrastructure and services within these centers.

Universal Comprehensive Primary Health Care takes center stage in this initiative, pivotal in improving health services while reducing associated costs. Chief Minister Sukhu stated, “This approach significantly diminishes the demand for Secondary and Tertiary Care, minimizing the expenditure burden on citizens and ultimately fostering a healthier society with reduced morbidity and mortality rates.”

Currently, there is one Urban Primary Health Center for every 50,000 persons. The visionary plan aims to drastically improve this ratio, with each u-HWC catering to around 20,000 people. This strategic approach ensures more targeted and personalized healthcare services for urban residents, aligning with the government’s commitment to providing quality and affordable public healthcare facilities at the doorsteps of all citizens.

Acknowledging the unique healthcare needs of urban residents, including migrants from other states, settled in urban settings, this initiative addresses the lack of a frontline healthcare workforce, a challenge exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that establishing u-HWCs is a crucial step towards achieving a robust and inclusive healthcare system in Himachal Pradesh.