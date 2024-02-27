Solan – Shoolini University, situated in the serene landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, has emerged as the number one university in India and clinched an impressive fourth position globally in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) rankings for the strongest return on investment.

The rankings, released under THE’s “bang for buck” analysis, evaluate universities worldwide based on the outcomes relative to their funding inputs. The analysis, conducted by THE’s data team, utilized millions of data points on global higher education, crunching numbers and examining institutional income, research income, and industry income. The scores were then compared with the universities’ performance in research, teaching, and industry collaboration.

Sorbonne University and Universite Paris Cite, both located in France, secured the top positions globally, while the Brighton and Sussex Medical School from the United Kingdom claimed the third spot. Shoolini University’s remarkable fourth position worldwide also meant it outranked all other universities and educational institutions within the country. Notably, the renowned London School of Economics and Political Science secured the fifth position globally in the same category.

Chancellor Prof. P K Khosla expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the researchers and faculty for this outstanding achievement. He emphasized that the university’s exceptional standing was not surprising given its foundation and administration by academicians. Prof. Khosla reiterated that Shoolini University operated as a not-for-profit institution, emphasizing that profit-making was never the primary intention of the university’s promoters.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla underscored the significance of THE rankings, known as the gold standard in global assessments. He highlighted that the rankings reflected the efficiency of a university and the return on investment it delivers. Prof. Khosla proudly stated that achieving such a feat in global rankings was a matter of great pride for Shoolini University, especially considering its relatively young age of 14 years.

Shoolini University’s remarkable achievement in the Times Higher Education rankings further solidifies its position as a leading institution in delivering quality education and value for its stakeholders on both national and global scales.