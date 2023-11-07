In a significant move to ensure accountability and uphold quality standards in infrastructure development, the Public Works Department of Himachal Pradesh has announced stringent measures against contractors responsible for incomplete work on 170 roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-1 and 2. This decision has significant implications for the upcoming Phase-3 projects and the contractors who hoped to secure those contracts.

The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, launched in 2005, aimed to enhance rural connectivity by constructing vital road infrastructure. However, the state has faced challenges with the timely completion and quality of work on many of these road projects.

The government’s decision to place defaulting contractors on a defaulter list and prevent them from participating in PMGSY Phase-3 bidding is intended to enforce accountability and ensure that only capable and committed contractors are entrusted with these crucial projects.

Speaking at a press conference, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that contractors on the defaulter list will be required to complete their pending work on earlier projects before being considered for future contracts. The tender process for Phase-3 has already begun, and construction work is set to commence in January.

The government is taking additional steps to penalize contractors who have failed to meet the specified deadlines or are progressing at a slow pace on 30 MLA priority roads funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). These penalties underscore the government’s determination to ensure that quality infrastructure is delivered within the agreed time frames.

To further enhance its road construction capabilities and disaster response readiness, the Public Works Department has invested Rs 30 crore in acquiring new machinery, including 264 JCB machines and tippers. These acquisitions are expected to expedite road construction projects and improve transportation infrastructure across the state.

In addition to this, the department has allocated Rs 18 crore to procure bailey bridge materials. These materials can be rapidly deployed to establish temporary bridges in case of emergencies, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during challenging situations.

In a bid to promote transparency, the department has embraced the JAM portal for all its procurement activities. This initiative provides a comprehensive and accountable system for online billing, stock management, and other procurement-related operations.