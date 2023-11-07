In a bid to revamp the education system and boost student enrolment in Himachal Pradesh, the government is set to introduce a major change in the transfer and retirement policy for teachers. The new system, which is slated to come into effect in the upcoming academic session, aims to streamline teacher transfers and improve the quality of education in the state.

The proposal, designed to address the shortage of teachers in government schools and the frequent shuffling of educators, is awaiting approval from the Cabinet. Currently, Himachal Pradesh ranks 17th in the country’s education sector, a significant drop from the days when it used to compete with education powerhouse Kerala.

Recognizing the need for reform, the state’s Education Department has put forth a comprehensive plan that calls for teachers to be transferred just once a year, at the conclusion of the academic session. This change is envisioned to ensure stability in the classroom and prevent disruption to students’ education caused by the constant rotation of teaching staff.

Moreover, the proposal suggests that teachers should ideally serve in a single school for a minimum of three years, thereby fostering continuity and deeper connections with students and the school community.