RTPCR mandatory for tourists entering Himachal

Shimla: Owing to a spurt in cases in the state, the Himachal government has again imposed restrictions and closing educational institutions till 22 August.

RTPCR report has been made mandatory to enter Himachal and also all the buses will run with 50 percent capacity.

The decision was taken by the government during the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday evening.

CM Jai Ram Thakur at Vidhan Sabha

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet has decided to keep schools in the state closed from August 11 to 22, however, the teachers will have to come to school.

This decision was taken after many students were continuously being infected with Covid since the government opened the educational institutions on 2 August to allow regular classes of 10th, 11th and 12th.

The cabinet has decided to make the negative report of 72 hours old RTPCR mandatory for those entering the state from outside states. The decision has been taken in view of the large number of tourists reaching the state. However, tourists who have been administered both doses of the Covid vaccine will be exempted from the RTPCR report.

Earlier, an advisory was issued by the government for the tourists regarding the RTPCR report.

Apart from this, the cabinet has approved the running of buses with 50 percent capacity.

At present, buses are running with 100 percent capacity resulting in a huge rush of passengers.