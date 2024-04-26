In a bid to accelerate development initiatives, the Public Works Department (PWD) has enforced stringent regulations regarding the commencement of road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana Phase-3 (PMGSY-III). Contractors are now mandated to initiate work within 28 days of project allocation, failing which their security deposits will be confiscated.

The decision comes as a response to prolonged delays in the execution of infrastructure projects, with many contractors failing to adhere to agreed-upon timelines. The PWD’s move aims to instil accountability and ensure the timely completion of crucial road infrastructure projects across Himachal Pradesh.

Under the ambit of PMGSY-III, the Central Government has allocated over Rs 2600 crore to the Himachal Government for the construction and improvement of roads, including connectivity enhancements for new panchayats and the rehabilitation of existing road networks. Additionally, pending projects from PMGSY Phase-1 and Phase-2 are slated for completion under the current phase.

Speaking on the matter, officials highlighted concerns over contractors undertaking multiple projects simultaneously while struggling to meet deadlines. This discrepancy has led to project stagnation and hindered the region’s overall development agenda.

The PWD’s stance underscores the government’s commitment to expediting infrastructural growth and fostering connectivity in rural areas. By enforcing strict adherence to project timelines, authorities aim to optimize resource utilization and ensure that allocated funds translate into tangible developmental outcomes.

As the PWD doubles down on its efforts to expedite road construction projects, stakeholders anticipate a significant boost in infrastructure development across Himachal Pradesh, driving socio-economic progress and enhancing accessibility for rural communities.