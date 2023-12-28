Kinnaur received only 1 per cent, Sirmour 6 per cent rain in December

Shimla – In an unprecedented turn of events, Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe drought this month, recording a staggering 79 percent less rainfall than the norm in December. The drought has cast its shadow over all districts in the state, with far-reaching implications for the region.

Typically, Himachal Pradesh witnesses an average rainfall of 27.2 mm during this period. However, the current year has seen a meager 5.8 mm of rainfall, exacerbating the already dire situation. Among the worst-hit areas, Kinnaur recorded a dismal 99 percent reduction, Sirmaur 94 percent, Hamirpur 86 percent, and the capital city Shimla itself experienced a 76 percent decline in rainfall.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla attributes this unusual weather pattern to a weak western disturbance. This meteorological phenomenon has significantly impacted the precipitation levels, leaving the region parched. However, a glimmer of hope emerges as forecasts predict rain and snowfall in the coming two to three days, potentially alleviating the water scarcity issue.

Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Solan, and Una have also felt the brunt of the dry spell, with varying percentages of reduced rainfall. Bilaspur received 32 percent, Chamba 69 percent, Kangra 74 percent, Kullu 83 percent, Lahaul-Spiti 79 percent, Mandi 81 percent, Solan 74 percent, and Una 52 percent less rainfall than the usual levels for this time of the year.

The immediate weather outlook suggests that the state will experience clear skies until December 29, with a potential shift anticipated as western disturbances become active in the lead-up to the New Year.