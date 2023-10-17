Shimla – The H.P. Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) is set to embark on a digital journey to expand its market reach by selling products via various digital platforms. This strategic move was announced during the 213th Meeting of the HPMC’s Board of Directors, presided over by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

The decision to embrace e-commerce and online sales marks a significant leap in HPMC’s efforts to cater to evolving consumer preferences and extend its reach beyond traditional brick-and-mortar outlets. In today’s fast-paced world, where digital access is virtually universal, this transition is expected to enhance the convenience and accessibility of HPMC’s diverse range of products for both farmers and consumers.

Key highlights of this online expansion initiative include:

E-commerce Integration: HPMC plans to collaborate with established e-commerce platforms, making its products available to a wider audience. This move aligns with the global trend of shifting consumer habits towards online shopping.

Diverse Product Range: Consumers can expect a broad array of HPMC products to be available online. From fresh horticultural produce to processed items like Apple Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Ready to Serve Juices and Drinks, fruit wines, and apple cider vinegar, the digital marketplace will offer a one-stop destination for various agricultural and horticultural products.

Distribution Policy: A comprehensive distribution policy was introduced during the board meeting, which outlines the strategies for online sales. This policy is designed to provide multiple channels through which customers can access HPMC’s products seamlessly.

Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed his support for this bold digital step, emphasizing that it would not only enhance market accessibility but also contribute to the financial stability of the Corporation. He highlighted the importance of embracing innovative avenues for business in the best interest of the farmers and the horticultural industry.

With HPMC’s commitment to quality, efficient distribution, and a wide product range, this foray into digital platforms promises to benefit both consumers and the horticulture community. The move is in line with the evolving landscape of the agricultural industry and demonstrates the Corporation’s readiness to adapt and grow in a dynamic marketplace. As HPMC ventures into the digital realm, it opens new doors for stakeholders and ushers in an era of convenience, choice, and accessibility.