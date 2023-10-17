Shimla – The H.P. Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) has successfully procured an impressive 32,454 metric tons (MT) of apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the year 2023, despite adverse weather conditions.

Himachal Pradesh’s apple orchards faced a significant challenge this year due to heavy rainfall. This adverse weather threatened to disrupt the apple procurement process, raising concerns for both farmers and the horticultural industry. However, HPMC, under the leadership of Minister Jagat Singh Negi, rose to the occasion, ensuring a successful procurement campaign despite the challenges.

In addition to procurement, HPMC achieved a significant milestone by producing 1,288 MT of Apple Juice Concentrate at its state-of-the-art fruit processing plants. These facilities, located in Parala, Parwanoo, and Jarol (Mandi), have contributed to the economic gains of the region.

Minister Jagat Singh Negi praised HPMC’s achievement as a triumph in adversity, highlighting the vital role of MIS and its support for farmers and the horticultural industry, especially during challenging times.