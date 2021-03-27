University recommends spray schedule

Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has issued an advisory for management of Apple scab.

In its advisory, Horticulture university stated that the wet weather conditions prevalent earlier this week in most parts of the state have become conducive for Apple Scab Development in the coming time as it had re-emerged in some parts of the state during the previous year.

“The dead leaves fallen on the ground during last winter’s having dormant spores of scab have matured and shall release ascospores which will land on the emergent new leaves. These rains create congenial conditions for ascospores to germinate and cause infection.” Varsity said in advisory.

To ensure apple fruits free from scab, the Department of Plant Pathology, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has advised apple growers to follow the spray schedule of apple scab recommended by the university as per the crop stage, especially in those areas where the disease had appeared in epidemic form during the previous year.

As per the schedule, recommendation of a spray of Captan (600gm/200L water) or Dodine (200gm/200L water) or Ziram (600gm/200L water) or Fluxapyroxad 75g/L + Difenoconazole 50g/L SC (60ml/200L) at green tip.