In a bold and resolute move, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has taken a tough stance against fraudulent activities in the apple trade, signaling a clear message to offenders that their licenses are at risk. The minister’s commitment to cracking down on malpractices in the industry comes as part of a broader effort to protect the interests of stakeholders associated with apple production and marketing in Himachal Pradesh.

Apples hold a pivotal role in the state’s economy, and Himachal Pradesh is renowned nationwide for its fruit, particularly in apple production. Recognizing the significance of this sector, Minister Negi has expressed unwavering dedication to shielding the interests of all stakeholders involved in the apple economy.

One of the key measures being implemented is the rigorous enforcement of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act. This legal framework empowers authorities to identify and prosecute individuals engaged in deceptive practices related to apple trade. Minister Negi has underscored the gravity of the situation by warning that licenses of those found guilty will be revoked, aiming to prevent losses to the state and apple growers.

The emphasis on strict adherence to regulations is part of a comprehensive strategy to create an environment where stakeholders face minimal problems in their endeavors. Minister Negi has directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance in fruit markets, signaling the government’s commitment to curbing fraudulent activities in the apple trade.

As part of the collaborative effort to reinforce these measures, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC), Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), and the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board have been instructed to work in unison. This united front aims to ensure a seamless and effective implementation of strategies to safeguard the apple economy.

Minister Negi’s resolute approach reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a transparent and thriving apple economy in Himachal Pradesh. As the crackdown on apple trade fraud intensifies, stakeholders can expect a more secure and robust environment, reinforcing the state’s position as a leader in apple production nationwide.