Shimla – In a recent scathing critique, Chetan Singh Bragta, a BJP leader and the state party spokesperson, has raised poignant concerns about the efficacy of State Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Bragta asserts that despite Negi’s articulate demeanour and vocal opinions on diverse state government matters, a noticeable void emerges when scrutinizing his approach to issues directly within his domain—the Department of Horticulture.

Bragta’s discerning observations highlight an apparent discrepancy between the minister’s eloquent expressions on broader state subjects and the tangible actions and decisions within the horticulture sector. The critique suggests that Negi’s effectiveness in managing the intricacies of the Department of Horticulture may not align with his outwardly confident and opinionated public persona.

This disjuncture in leadership becomes particularly evident when examining instances such as the implementation of policies during the last apple season. Despite the minister’s decisive stance on restricting apple sales to 24 kg per box, the practical execution faced notable challenges, leaving gardeners and stakeholders in a state of confusion. Bragta argues that these instances underscore the need for a more comprehensive evaluation of the minister’s operational effectiveness in navigating the complexities of the horticulture sector.

A central focus of Bragta’s critique lies in financial transactions under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), specifically linked to the Horticulture Produce Marketing Corporation (HPMC) and HIMFED. Fruit growers, heavily reliant on timely payments, seek clarification on the status of bill settlements and the government’s commitment to supporting their livelihoods.

Transparency in subsidy programs for horticultural equipment emerges as another facet of concern highlighted by Bragta. The spokesperson asked the minister to provide clarity on whether the government continues to furnish financial support to gardeners for essential tools and equipment, emphasizing the necessity for openness in the minister’s approach to departmental affairs.

Expanding the scope of scrutiny, Bragta addresses the aftermath of heavy rains that wreaked havoc on crops and gardens. With the minister overseeing the Revenue Department, the spokesperson challenges him to disclose the extent of compensation provided to those affected, further emphasizing the need for proactive management within the horticulture sector.

Adding complexity to the narrative, Bragta explores the minister’s recent proposal of introducing universal cartons in the upcoming season. The spokesperson poses pivotal questions about the minister’s engagements with carton manufacturers and consultations with other state governments. This strategic planning, Bragta insists, is vital to ensuring not only the seamless sale of apples within Himachal Pradesh but also in establishing a robust market presence in other states.