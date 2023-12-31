Shimla – In a significant move towards supporting apple growers and bolstering the horticulture sector, the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has announced a reduction in its profit margins from 15 percent to 9 percent. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a press statement, emphasized the state’s commitment to providing high-quality horticulture equipment, fertilizers, and pesticides at more economical rates.

Starting January 1, 2024, the HPMC aims to offer affordable and top-notch products directly to farmers, marking a positive stride in uplifting the economic well-being of apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. The reduced profit margins are expected to enable apple growers to access essential items without compromising on quality.

To ensure the availability of these products at competitive prices, HPMC has entered into 38 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with original manufacturing companies, paving the way for direct purchases.

“The decision to reduce margins reflects our dedication to uplifting the horticultural community and enhancing the economic well-being of apple growers in Himachal as our top priority,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. He further outlined the government’s broader vision for ‘Vyavastha Parivartan,’ indicating a comprehensive approach to positive changes in the system for the benefit of every section of the state.

In addition to the margin reduction, the government has incorporated provisions in its budget for the establishment of an online system. This system will facilitate the procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support prices by HPMC, with online booking options for CA stores. Farmers will not only be able to sell their produce online but can also book essential farm equipment and materials through this platform.

To strengthen the overall infrastructure, Grading/Packing Houses, CA, and Cold stores are slated to be established in collaboration with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) at strategic locations across the state. These include Bhavanagar in Kinnaur, Sandasu near Chirgaon, Anu in Jubbal, Chopal in Shimla, Jabli in Solan district, Sundernagar in Mandi, Duttnagar and Kharapathar in Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the success of the government in facilitating the sale of apples at a per-kilogram rate in the current year, addressing the longstanding demands of apple growers and leading to increased profits. Looking forward, he assured a streamlined process for the sale of apples in the upcoming season, with a transition to universal cartons for better efficiency. The state government’s proactive measures underscore its commitment to the prosperity of horticulturists and the overall growth of the agriculture sector in Himachal Pradesh.