Shimla – In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has set the stage for an exciting opportunity in the education sector. The Commission has released an official notification inviting Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) from eligible and enthusiastic candidates for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in various subjects.

The application process for these coveted teaching positions will commence on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, and interested candidates will have the opportunity to submit their applications online until November 13, 2023.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 585 PGT positions across a range of subjects. Among these vacancies, 117 will be designated for the Hindi subject, 115 for History, and 102 for Political Science. Candidates passionate about English teaching can vie for 63 posts, while Economics enthusiasts will find 17 openings. Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Commerce subjects offer 41, 45, 29, 9, and 47 positions, respectively.

The distribution of these vacancies has been thoughtfully structured to ensure opportunities for candidates from various categories. Out of the total 585 posts, 248 positions are reserved for the General category, 117 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 20 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 93 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 66 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 7 for the children of freedom fighters, and 34 for candidates from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

The selection process for these positions will primarily be based on a written examination, which will evaluate the candidates’ subject knowledge and teaching aptitude. Aspiring teachers are encouraged to prepare thoroughly for this examination to secure their spot in the prestigious ranks of PGTs in Himachal Pradesh.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and examination guidelines, candidates are advised to visit the official Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission website.