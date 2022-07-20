Shimla: The State government has given approved the implementation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of processing grade mango in the state during the year 2022.

Horticulture department spokesperson informed here on Wednesday that under the scheme, 250 M.T. fruit of seedling, 500 M.T. of grafted and 500 M.T. unripe Achari varieties of mangoes would be procured at the rate of Rs. 10.50 per kg respectively. He said that procurement of fruits would be done by HPMC and HIMFED in crates with handling charges at the rate of Rs. 1.30 per kg. As per past practise of the previous year, average sale returns from the fruits have been assessed as Rs. 2500, Rs. 2500 and Rs. 3500 per MT for fruits of seedling, unripe achari and grafted mango varieties respectively, he added.

To ensure seamless implantation, 42 fruit collection centres will be opened. The HPMC and HIMFED will coordinate for setting up of procurement centres on the basis of procurement data for the last three to five years. These centres will be opened by the procurement agencies on a need basis.

Under the scheme, 2.5 per cent extra fruit will be procured from the farmers/orchardists keeping in view the evapo-transpiration and respiration losses during the procurement and handling operations, he said.

Under the scheme, fruits will be procured from those farmers/orchardists who possess horticulture cards and own 10 bighas or less land under mango cultivation. As such no fruit will be procured from the contractors, he added. The spokesperson said that this scheme will be implemented in the State from 1st July to 31st August 2022.

The state government has also given approval for the implementation of MIS for citrus fruits like Kinnow, Malta, orange and galgal.

Under the scheme, 500 MT Kinnow, Malta and Orange would be procured at the rate of Rs. 9.50 (B grade) and Rs. 9 (C grade) per kg whereas 100 MT galgal would be procured at the rate of Rs. 8 per kg with handling charge of Rs. 2.65 per kg for citrus fruits and Rs.1 per kg for galgal.

52 fruit collection centres will be opened on a need basis by HPMC and HIMFED. The scheme will be implemented in the state from 21st November 2022 to 15th February 2023, he added.