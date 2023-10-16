Shimla — The resounding echoes of victory and the spirit of sportsmanship filled the air in Shimla as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated and honoured the triumph of the Indian Kabaddi teams, both men and women, who secured Gold in the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzouh, China. The felicitation ceremony, organized by the Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi Association, took place at Peterhoff.

Chief Minister Sukhu lauded the Kabaddi players for their exceptional performance on the global stage, which not only brought immense pride to Himachal Pradesh but also to the entire nation.

“Today, the entire nation is proud of your outstanding performance, and the Indian squad’s record haul of 107 medals showcases the grit and determination of Indian athletes,” declared Sukhu.

Captain of the women’s squad of the Indian Kabaddi team, Ritu Negi, along with her teammates Nidhi Sharma, Pushpa Rana, and Sushma Sharma, were present to receive their well-deserved honours. Vishal Bhardwaj, a member of the Indian men’s Kabaddi team, proudly represented Himachal Pradesh on the global stage.

These athletes have not only etched their names in the annals of sporting history but have also become a source of inspiration for young athletes in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu underlined the government’s commitment to implementing reforms in the state’s sports policy and enhancing sports infrastructure. These initiatives aim to cultivate the development of sports and nurture future champions.