Shimla – In a move aimed at harnessing the untapped potential of its pristine natural beauty and attracting eco-conscious tourists, the Himachal Pradesh Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has identified 11 eco-tourism sites across the state. The announcement was made during a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Eco Tourism Society on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed the government’s commitment to promoting eco-tourism on a large scale and informed the public about the ongoing infrastructure development to facilitate this endeavour.

The 11 eco-tourism sites chosen for development are all nestled within forested areas, known for their scenic and natural beauty. They promise to offer travellers a unique and environmentally responsible experience. These sites include Swaar, Saurabh Van Vihar, Neugal Park, Bir-Billing in the Palampur forest division, Kasol, Kheer Ganga, and Sumarupa in the Parvati Forest division, Sojha in Seraj, Narkanda in Kotgarh, and the Shogi camping site. The Potter Hill camping site, located under the Shimla Forest division, is also among the selected destinations. Each eco-tourism destination will be developed in an area spanning one hectare, ensuring a balanced approach to sustainable tourism.

To facilitate the development and operation of these eco-tourism sites, the government has set a reserve price, and the projects will be managed through an outsourcing model, as stated by Chief Minister Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the “Land of the Gods,” is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, making it a haven for tourists from all over the world. By focusing on eco-tourism, the state aims to not only enhance the tourist experience but also boost revenue and provide employment opportunities for its residents.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the vast potential of eco-tourism in Himachal Pradesh. He stated that eco-tourism could lead to an increase in the number of tourists, thereby contributing to the state’s revenue generation. Simultaneously, it would open doors to numerous employment and self-employment opportunities for the people of the region.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister hinted at the government’s plans to identify and develop more eco-tourism sites across Himachal Pradesh, underlining the state’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage while bolstering its tourism sector.