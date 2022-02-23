Shimla: Taking strong cognizance of government employees’ protest, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday warned the government employees of stern action if they stage any kind of protest.

While addressing the media, CM said that there is no need to stage protests to put forth their demands rather it could be done in a diplomatic way. He said that the government will not listen to the demands of such employees.

Meanwhile, the New Pension Scheme Employees Association on Wednesday started a ‘padayatra’ from Mandi to Shimla to force the government to restore the old pension scheme.

The yatra started from Seri Manch in Mandi and was flagged off by Ashok Awasthi, retired principal of Vallabh Government Degree College, Mandi.

State President of the Association Pradeep Thakur said that the employees have decided to start this March after the government’s paid no heed to their demands to restore the old pension scheme.

He said that the yatra will reach Shimla on March 3 after which the government employees will gherao the Legislative Assembly.

He further said that the employees will intensify their protest if the government still doesn’t restore the old pension scheme.