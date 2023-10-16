Solan – In a remarkable convocation ceremony at Shoolini University, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conferred 53 PhD degrees and honoured 60 students with Gold medals, recognizing their academic excellence. A total of 2200 degrees were awarded, including 53 PhDs and 60 Gold Medals.

The Chief Minister commended the students for their 400 research works and 1300 patents, highlighting the university’s role in fostering quality education. He encouraged the graduates to continue striving for their goals and emphasized the importance of dedication and national service, stating, “Work done with full devotion and dedication is also a form of national service and is essential for building a good career.”

He urged the youth to utilize their knowledge for the betterment of society and the nation, adding, “One should become a good person in life and then one should also learn to give back to society.” Chief Minister Sukhu also stressed that success often emerges from every failure and encouraged the youth to take advantage of the state government’s public welfare schemes.

Chancellor P.K Khosla presented a report on the university’s achievements and its commitment to academic excellence. The convocation was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr. Rajan Welukar and Lt Gen JS Negi (Retd), who joined in celebrating the accomplishments of Shoolini University’s graduates, marking the beginning of a new chapter as they embark on their journeys to make a positive impact on society and the nation.