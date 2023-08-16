Kangra – In the wake of a devastating flood that has wreaked havoc on the Indora and Fatehpur assembly segments of Kangra district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to the skies for an aerial survey of the affected regions. The flood, triggered by unprecedented water release downstream of the Pong reservoir, has led to widespread destruction of homes, farmlands, and public infrastructure.

During his survey, Chief Minister Sukhu witnessed the extent of the disaster that has unfolded in the area. Large swathes of farmland lay submerged beneath the floodwaters, causing immense losses for the local farming community. Homes were swept away, leaving families displaced and distraught. To address the pressing needs of the affected population, Sukhu interacted with people at relief camps set up in Damtal and Shekhpura, ensuring them of the government’s commitment to providing assistance and relief.

Expressing his concern over the scale of devastation, Chief Minister Sukhu announced a special package aimed at aiding the recovery of the affected regions. He promised increased compensation for affected families who have lost their homes and livelihoods. As part of the relief efforts, the administration has been directed to ensure the well-being of those sheltered in relief camps. Medical teams have been deployed to provide healthcare services to the elderly, children, and others in need.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Sukhu confirmed that a total of 27 Panchayats in the Indora and Fatehpur areas have been severely impacted by the floods, with 22 of them facing dire consequences. The combined efforts of the Indian Air Force, Army, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force have led to the successful evacuation of approximately 1150 individuals. The evacuation process also saw the involvement of police and Home Guards personnel.

“This calamity stands as the most catastrophic natural disaster our state has experienced in the last half-century,” Chief Minister Sukhu stated. He emphasized the importance of immediate action in mitigating the situation and assisting those affected. As part of the recovery plan, families with partially damaged homes will receive financial aid of one lakh rupees, and efforts will be made to support the reconstruction of their houses.

The educational needs of students have also been taken into consideration, with Chief Minister Sukhu directing the provision of extra classes for those who missed regular school due to the floods. Migrant labourers, who were among those severely affected, were assured of support and arrangements for their transportation back to their home states if they wish to return.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, Chief Minister Sukhu shared a meal with the people seeking refuge at Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in Shekhpura. He reiterated his dedication to providing relief and assistance until normalcy is restored in the affected regions.

Addressing criticism from the opposition regarding the Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, Chief Minister Sukhu explained that the primary focus at this critical juncture is to address the immediate needs of the disaster-affected areas.