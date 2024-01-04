New Delhi – In a crucial meeting today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh presented proposals totalling 658.31 crore under the ambitious Vibrant Villages Programme. The Chief Minister met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the pressing need for accelerated funding to propel the development of key villages, emphasizing their strategic significance for national security.

While detailing the proposal, CM Sukhu informed Minister Shah that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted in-principle approval for 14 essential projects, amounting to Rs. 3.87 crore. However, he stressed the urgency of securing swift approval for the remaining funds to expedite the comprehensive development initiatives planned for these villages.

Highlighting the state’s resilience in the face of recent calamities, CM Sukhu also submitted a post-disaster needs assessment report to the MHA. He requested the Union Minister’s support in expediting the release of funds to bolster the ongoing reconstruction efforts undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh Government.

In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed assurance and commitment to extending all possible assistance to the state.