Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Raises Concerns About Injustice to State in MoUs for Hydropower Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has demanded the Union Government to re-examine the power share agreements with SJVNL for various hydropower projects in the state. During a meeting with the Power Secretary of the Government of India, Alok Kumar, in Kaza, the Chief Minister expressed his concerns about the injustice to the people of the state in the MoUs signed for these projects.

The Chief Minister highlighted the staggered basis on which the power share has been offered to Himachal Pradesh and stated that it is unjust. He also requested a fixed timeline of 75 years for the transfer of ownership of these power projects to the state. The Chief Minister stressed that longer timelines would benefit the people of the state.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister raised concerns about the share hike in various power projects and urged that the state should receive a 40 per cent share in hydropower projects from companies that have already recouped their costs. He also emphasized that Himachal Pradesh should receive its rightful share in the 110 MW Shanan Hydroelectric Project with Punjab, once the lease period ends in 2024.

The meeting was attended by MLA Ravi Thakur and the CMD of SJVNL, Nand Lal Sharma. The Chief Minister’s concerns regarding power projects in Himachal Pradesh will be addressed by the Union Government.