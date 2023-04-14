In a bid to boost the infrastructure and economy of the Spiti Valley, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the extension of 4G services to the region during his three-day visit to the area. The move is aimed at using technology to make daily life more comfortable and accessible for the tribal areas.

While on his visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the famous Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa and announced a grant of Rs. 50 lakh for the Kungri Monastery. He also attended the state-level function celebrating Himachal Day at Kaza for the first time, highlighting the state government’s commitment to promoting development and connectivity in the tribal areas.

Local MLA Ravi Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival in Spiti Valley and expressed his gratitude for organizing the state-level function in the area. He hoped that the CM’s stay in the valley would help him understand the customs and traditions of the region and prioritize the resolution of its problems.

The extension of 4G services to the Spiti Valley is expected to have a significant impact on the economy and quality of life of the people living in the area, who have long faced challenges due to its remote location and tough terrain. The move is part of the state government’s larger efforts to promote development and connectivity in the tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

As the state government continues to prioritize the development of remote regions like Spiti Valley, the extension of 4G services marks a significant step forward in promoting connectivity and improving the lives of the people living in these areas.