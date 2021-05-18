Shimla: To ensure better and hassle-free transport services to the Covid patients, the health department has pressed 108 call number for the smooth discharge of transport services.

State government, in a press statement, clarified that “any patient who is currently at home and is either a known case or a suspected case of Covid-19 may call up 108 for mobilization of ambulance.”

“The call centre executive will assign the ambulance only after the confirmation for shifting is received from the concerned District nodal person.” Statement further read.

The CMO has been authorized to station the ambulances to ensure a uniform geographical spread, so that transportation time of patient could be minimized in order to reduce morbidity and mortality. The stationing can also be guided by the number of persons in Home Isolation in that particular area.

In addition to 123 ambulances from 108-NAS and 102-JSSK ambulances, 9 more ambulances have been mapped on to the 108-call centre on Monday for Covid duties.