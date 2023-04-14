Seraj/Mandi: During a recent exchange, Jairam Thakur, leader of the opposition, mocked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for failing to deliver on campaign promises. Jairam Thakur taunted Sukhu about the government’s failure to fulfill their poll promises, stating that he also has a pile of cow dung at home and questioning when Sukhu would come to buy it.

However, Thakur’s remarks didn’t stop there. He went on to criticize the Congress party’s policies, claiming that they have become a laughing stock among the public due to their own guarantees. Thakur also accused the Congress government of working with a spirit of revenge, warning that if this attitude continues, the government would not be allowed to continue.

Thakur also criticized the Congress party’s policies, claiming that they have become a laughing stock among the public due to their own guarantees. He alleged that the burden of inflation is being imposed on the general public to fulfil the government’s guarantees, causing essential items to become more expensive.

It remains to be seen how this controversy will play out, but it is clear that Thakur’s remarks have reignited the ongoing debate over the government’s policies and actions, and have reminded the public of the unfulfilled poll promises made by the current government. The Congress party has yet to respond to Thakur’s comments.