Union Power Minister R.K Singh and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have taken proactive measures to tackle the pressing challenges in the border areas, as they convened a high-level meeting with senior officers from the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 17th Battalion. In a late Thursday evening gathering held in Reckong Peo, Kinnaur district, the Union Minister and Chief Minister aimed to intensify their efforts and devise effective solutions to the complex issues plaguing the region.

The officers delivered a comprehensive presentation on the situation in the Northern border areas, shedding light on the unique opportunities and formidable challenges that exist. The gathering provided valuable insights into the region’s dynamics, enabling the attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur, Torul S. Raveesh, presents the progress of the Vibrant Village Programme in the Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. This presentation offered an overview of the initiatives undertaken and highlighted the various opportunities and challenges encountered.

In addition to discussing the challenges, the Union Power Minister and the Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing progress of the Shongtong Karcham Hydro Electricity Project. With a capacity of 450 megawatts, this significant project holds immense potential for power generation and regional development. The review emphasized the government’s focus on harnessing renewable energy sources and ensuring a sustainable future for the region.

The combined expertise and dedication of the central and state governments, along with the support of the Army and ITBP, are expected to play a pivotal role in resolving the issues faced in the border areas.