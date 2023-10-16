Shimla – In a bid to raise awareness about the critical need for proper e-waste disposal and to promote responsible electronic waste management, the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, in collaboration with Shiwalik Waste Management Limited and Inner Wheel Club of Shimla Midtown, is launching a “State-wide E-Waste Collection-cum-Awareness drive” from March 16th to March 21st, 2023. This initiative coincides with World E-waste Day 2023, celebrated on October 14, 2023.

The “e-waste collection drive” commenced with the flag-off of a mobile van at 11:00 AM on March 16, 2023, at the HP State Pollution Control Board headquarters. The mobile van will traverse various parts of Shimla City, covering specific areas each day according to the route plan:

Route Plan and Collection Schedule:

March 16, 2023: Phase-III HPSPCB HQ, BCS, New Shimla, Khalini, DC Office, Shimla (collection Kiosk at DC Office Shimla)

March 17, 2023: D.C. Office, Shimla (collection Kiosk at DC Office Shimla)

March 18, 2023: H.P. Secretariat, Shimla (collection Kiosk at H.P. Secretariat)

March 19, 2023: Kanlog, Khalini, Chota Shimla, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Bhattakufur

March 20, 2023: Panthaghati, Kasumpti, Vikasnagar, Mehli, Malyana

March 21, 2023: Fagli, Tuti Kandi, Chakkar, Tutu – Tara Devi

On March 17th, the mobile van will be stationed at DC Shimla for the entire day, while on March 18th, it will be located at the HP Secretariat in Chhota Shimla. It will continue covering various parts of Shimla City in the following days.

Furthermore, all heads of departments in Shimla have been contacted, urging them to make their employees aware of the e-waste collection drive and encourage them to deposit their e-waste in the mobile van.

In addition to the collection drive in Shimla City, members of the public can submit their e-waste at 11 regional offices located throughout Himachal Pradesh. These regional offices are located in Baddi, Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Rampur, Parwanoo, Dharmashala, Una, Paonta Sahib, Kullu, and Chamba. These offices will open kiosks from 10 AM to 05 PM during the collection period, from March 16th to March 21st, 2023.

As an incentive to encourage e-waste disposal, prices have been set for different types of e-waste:

Rs. 20/- for a smartphone

Rs. 5/- for a keypad phone

Rs. 120 for a laptop

Rs. 150 for a computer

Rs. 15 for other types of e-waste

E-waste is currently one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally, primarily due to the increasing reliance on electronic devices. E-waste consists of any electronic or electrical device that is no longer in use or has reached the end of its life cycle. The toxic materials used in these devices, such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and brominated flame retardants, can have detrimental effects on the environment and human health if not disposed of properly.

Chairman, HPSPCB, Sanjay Gupta, emphasized the media’s role in raising awareness about the harmful effects of improper e-waste handling and disposal, encouraging them to support the State Board’s campaign. He also thanked Shiwalik Waste Management Limited and M/s Inner Wheel Club of Shimla Midtown for their collaboration.

Anil Joshi (IFS), Member Secretary of the HP State Pollution Control Board, called upon all citizens of Shimla to actively participate in the drive by depositing or donating their e-waste to the mobile van. The collected e-waste will be sent to dismantlers, refurbishers, and recyclers for the scientific disposal of e-waste, as improper disposal poses a significant threat to human health and the environment. Participation in this campaign is a way for individuals to contribute to the safe and responsible disposal of e-waste, supporting a sustainable future.