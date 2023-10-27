New Delhi – Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was initially admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Wednesday night due to stomach pain, has now been transferred to the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. This transfer has raised concerns and put the standard of healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh under scrutiny.

CM Sukhu’s health scare began when he sought medical attention for stomach pain, leading to his admission at IGMC Shimla. However, after initial evaluation and treatment, medical experts recommended further assessment, prompting his shift to AIIMS in the national capital.

The need to transfer a sitting Chief Minister to a specialized facility in Delhi has sparked discussions about the adequacy and quality of healthcare services in the state. Questions are being raised about the state of medical infrastructure and the ability of Himachal’s healthcare system to provide advanced care for critical cases.

At AIIMS in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhu is under the careful observation of a team of experienced doctors. The latest reports indicate that initial tests have not raised any immediate concerns, and his health remains stable. Sukhu is currently undergoing additional evaluations in the Department of Gastroenterology, and the entire process is expected to take approximately two to three days.

While Chief Minister Sukhu’s health appears to be improving and there is no immediate cause for alarm, the fact that he needed to be transferred to a medical facility outside the state highlights the challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh’s healthcare services.

The decision to move the Chief Minister to AIIMS was made based on the recommendations of doctors from IGMC Shimla. As more information becomes available, we will continue to provide updates on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s condition and the ongoing discussion about healthcare standards in Himachal Pradesh.