Shimla: The State Cabinet has accorded approval to fill as many as 300 posts in Ayush Department.

Cabinet, in its meeting on Monday, decided to fill up 200 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the Ayush Department out of these 100 posts would be filled in through direct recruitment and the remaining 100 posts on a batch-wise basis.

The Cabinet also decided to fill up 100 posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacists in the Ayush Department on a contract basis. Out of these 100 posts, 52 posts would be filled up through direct recruitment and the remaining 48 on a batch-wise basis.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 32 posts of various categories in the Panchayati Raj Department for its smooth functioning and 25 posts of different categories in Rural Development for strengthening the office of Project Director, Rural Development office in every district of the State.

It also gave its approval for filling up six posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) on a contract basis through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in State Election Commission.

The Cabinet gave its ex post facto sanction for raising/ fixing the existing cut off dates 31.3.2022 and 30.9.2022 for regularization of the services of contract appointees, daily waged workers/ contingent paid workers and for conversion of services of part-time workers to daily wages.